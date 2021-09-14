Jurgen Klopp believes Mo Salah can emulate Leo Messi: “He has all the things you need”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mo Salah is capable of playing well into his 30s, like Paris Saint-Germain superstar Leo Messi.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with AC Milan, the 54-year-old said the Egyptian “has all the things you need” to be able to play for longer.

“[I’ve] never spoke to him about how long he wants to play, but he has all the things you need to do that,” Klopp said of Salah.

“Physically, Mo is more the type of Leo Messi. Similar height, similar weight probably, so all these guys needed to be lucky with injuries.

“They’ve not been without injuries, but they’ve always come back without any further harm – that’s very important.

“Mo has all the things. I’m pretty sure he wants to be part of the game as long as he can and there is no reason why he shouldn’t be able to do that.

“It’s about attitude, obviously. Because I’m pretty sure some players finish their careers because they just couldn’t be that motivated anymore. I can’t see that with Mo.”

At the age of 29, Salah doesn’t look like he’s slowing down. Quite this opposite, in fact – last term he was blistering and he’s started the new season just as rapidly.

Liverpool are still yet to announce a breakthrough in contract negotiations with the Egypt international, but there is likely little need to worry.

It should be said, though, that it’s clear why the Reds are said to be keen on rewarding Salah with a bumper new deal at Anfield.

The forward is one of the finest players in the world and perhaps the best player we’ve seen at Liverpool in the Premier League era, tying him down on new terms is bigger than any fresh signing we could make.