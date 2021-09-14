Jurgen Klopp issues Harvey Elliott injury update: “He’s in London”

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with AC Milan, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the condition of Harvey Elliott.

The youngster picked up a nasty-looking injury over the weekend following a challenge by Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk.

Shortly after the final whistle, Liverpool issued a statement on their official website that confirmed Elliott had picked up an ankle injury and requires surgery.

Klopp reaffirmed this in his pre-match presser, revealing the Liverpool youngster is currently in London awaiting treatment and has been in touch.

“I’ve spoken to him. In that moment he took it, he’d accepted it already, he knew he’d be out for a while,” the boss said of Elliott.

“Today he’s in London and will, as far as I know, will probably have the surgery today. That’s the next step [towards his return]. We wait for news after that surgery. That’s it.”

It’s impossible to predict just how long Elliott will be side-lined for, but the quick actions of Liverpool’s medical team at Elland Road could very well turn out to be a huge positive.

Mohamed Salah’s frantic gestures to the bench were more than enough to show how serious the situation was, which rushed medical staff into action post-haste.

Liverpool know all too well the pain of losing key players to injury, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all side-lined for the majority of the 2020/21 season.

Liverpool know all too well the pain of losing key players to injury, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all side-lined for the majority of the 2020/21 season.

The teenager became the youngest midfielder to earn three league starts on the bounce for Liverpool against Leeds United over the weekend, aged just 18 years and 161 days, breaking the record previously held by Jamie Redknapp.

Klopp will look to the likes of Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to help plug the hole in his squad, but with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago and Naby Keita all on the books it could be a lot worse for the Reds.

Elliott has been a surprise package, effectively replacing Gini Wijnaldum in the squad over the summer – and we’re backing him to return stronger than ever when he regains his fitness.