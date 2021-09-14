Liverpool predicted XI v. AC Milan: Jurgen Klopp to name very strong team for Champions League tie – opinion

Liverpool are up against old foes AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night and Jurgen Klopp has got a couple of big decisions to make.

The Reds head into the game without Harvey Elliott, who had started the season strongly but picked up a serious injury over the weekend, leaving the youngster needing surgery.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp believes Mo Salah can emulate Leo Messi: “He has all the things you need”

In his absence, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to return to the fold, alongside the dynamic Fabinho and Thiago – but Klopp does have options.

Roberto Firmino remains a doubt after picking up an injury last month, but Diogo Jota is more than prepared to slot into the front three.

Here’s how we think Liverpool will line-up against Milan…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

In midfielder is more than likely going to be Fabinho and Thiago after another solid performance at Elland Road, and they’ll be joined by Henderson.

Up top is surely going to be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Jota, unless Firmino can miraculously make himself available.

Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams are also expected to miss out on the fixture.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota

Many Liverpool fans would argue that ^^ team is the Reds’ strongest possible eleven…