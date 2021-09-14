Liverpool target versatile forward with five goal contributions in four games – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Nice forward Amine Gouiri, who already has four goals and one assist to his name in four appearances this season.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who also suggest the 21-year-old could fetch a fee as high as €30 million.

Gouiri is quite versatile, proven to be able to play effectively in central attacking positions as well as out on the wing, which will be like music to Jurgen Klopp’s ears.

Interestingly, he was utilised as a false-nine on three occasions by Nice last season – a position long since occupied by Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

While his name may not carry the weight of other strikers linked with an Anfield switch of late, Gouiri is an exciting up-and-coming talent and Liverpool supporters should be excited by the prospect of signing him.

The young Frenchman bagged a total 16 goals in all competitions last term, which is highly encouraging as he was just 20-years-old playing for a top-ten side in Ligue 1.