Milan star, who Jurgen Klopp called “one of the best,” ruled out of Champions League clash with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic is “one of the best” around, but the veteran striker has been ruled out his side’s Champions League clash with Liverpool this week.

As reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 39-year-old has a problem with his Achilles tendon and will be forced to sit the tie out.

MORE: Milan fitness update & predicted XI v. Liverpool ahead of Champions League clash at Anfield

It’s a significant loss for Milan as Ibrahimovic has started the new season strong, scoring against Lazio over the weekend to mark his return to fitness.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with the Rossoneri at Anfield, Klopp said the impressive striker is evidently still able to perform at the highest level.

“Zlatan, what a player! He came on in the last game after a long time [injured] and scored immediately, he is a player for exceptional moments in a game,” he said.

“If he’s not playing then Olivier Giroud is playing, or [Ante] Rebic is playing – all slightly different profiles, but all really good.

“But Zlatan is for sure one of the best players ever in this game. He knows that and he says that, I like that about him, and that’s the confidence that he brings in all the games.

“He’s still physically fit and it shows you that maybe some careers ended too early because there’s still a little fuel in the tank and he squeezes every drop out.”

In Ibrahimovic’s absence is likely to be the aforementioned Giroud, who is also in a fine run of form.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal striker has scored twice in his first three games for Milam – a feat matched also by Rafael Leao – so the Italians will still pose a strong offensive threat at Anfield.