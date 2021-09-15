PSG Sporting Director issues update on Mbappe summer interest following reports of an English club’s involvement

PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo has indirectly suggested that Liverpool were not in the conversation for Kylian Mbappe’s signature this summer, as quoted in a tweet by Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian confirmed that La Liga giants Real Madrid had submitted an offer for the French World Cup-winner, though noted that other offers had been non-existent, despite speculation to the contrary.

PSG director Leonardo: “Real Madrid's offer for Mbappé wasn't good enough, and there no other offers. New contract? We do not imagine our future without him, I don't see him leaving at the end of the season”, he told Canal + 🔴🇫🇷 #Mbappé #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2021

The Reds enjoyed a somewhat quiet window, despite the departure of key midfielder Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer, only bringing in former RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate to shore up the backline.

Liverpool’s lack of involvement when it came to bidding for Mbappe’s services is hardly surprising given our widely reported financial limitations in light of the impact of COVID-19.

When talks of a bid exceeding £100m came into play, it certainly seemed far from likely that we were the ‘English side’ competing for the No.7’s signature, unless we were prepared to sanction the sale of one of our own valuable forwards to fund a move.

It’s deemed somewhat likely that one of our prestigious front-three will part ways with the club in the near future, if not next summer, to help make way for another new forward to carry us beyond the post-Klopp years.

Unless the Frenchman should opt to leave the Ligue 1 outfit via his expiring contract, however, we can’t envisage a future where Mbappe pulls on the famous red via a big-money bid on our part.

