Romano suggests Liverpool could do business in the January transfer window: ‘If they need to, they will’

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool will do business in the winter window “if they need to”.

The Reds are often reluctant to engage in the January market where it is avoidable, with Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff generally preferring to trust in the squad’s capabilities.

“It was important for them to tie down new contracts, and Mo Salah will be one of the topics, but for Liverpool, they don’t like to do panic buys,” the Sky Sports reporter told the Here We Go podcast (via HITC). “Last January they had to do it because of injuries. This January they hope not to do anything, but if they need to, they will.”

An injury crisis of an entirely unprecedented level of severity last term meant that the recruitment team was urged to get to work at the middle point of the season, bringing in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to plug the gap in the backline.

READ MORE: Karim Adeyemi ‘likes’ Liverpool journalist’s article about him on Twitter

Whilst there are certain situations Liverpool could theoretically take advantage of in January to encourage some quality dealings – not least of all Franck Kessie’s expiring contract – we would expect the club to remain on the sidelines.

Ideally, we’d hope to see Klopp’s men avoid the kind of injury crisis that crippled our league title retention hopes and sent us tumbling down the rankings.

As has been repeatedly noted before, our strongest starting-XI is more than capable of facing and overcoming the challenges that lie ahead – if we can keep it fit for the majority of the campaign.

#EP11 of The Red Nets podcast: Harvey Elliott’s injury, Franck Kessie speculation, reaction to Leeds United… AND MORE!