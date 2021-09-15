These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing after Klopp drops Mane in favour of Origi

Jurgen Klopp’s first-XI selected to face Champions League giants AC Milan has unquestionably surprised a considerable proportion of Liverpool fans ahead of the impending clash.

The German dropped Virgil van Dijk in the backline, with Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane suffering the same fate, as the former Dortmund boss named a much-changed side to the one that vanquished Leeds United at the weekend to the tune of three goals without reply.

Several supporters made their voices heard on the Twittersphere, questioning the decision to hand Divock Origi his first start of the season in the group stages of the Champions League.

In fairness to Klopp, it’s hardly the first (nor will it be the last) time the manager has named an XI that has turned fans and pundits’ expectations on their head.

Our Belgian No.27 is hardly a newcomer to Europe’s greatest stage either, having previously delivered in what was a magnificent comeback win on aggregate against Barcelona in our most recent Champions League-winning campaign.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

We have to trust in the gaffer but no doubt most of us are surprised at the inclusion of Origi. He hasn’t been making the bench ffs! The other surprise is not resting Matip but choosing to rest Virgil instead. Anyway let’s win this thing! Up the Reds! #YNWA #LFC — Ken Jones (@bitesizeblogger) September 15, 2021

even Origi is shocked — 🇬🇧 🐶𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖊 🐶 🇮🇹 (@shangri_la121) September 15, 2021

How does Origi get a start hope It works — stuart tetley (@TetleyStuart) September 15, 2021

The VVD part will have to be done quite a number of times all season, but Origi … spare us. — Barry Murphy (@barrymurphy) September 15, 2021

