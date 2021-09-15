(Video) Buzzing Carragher can’t contain himself in hilarious reaction to Henderson’s match-winning goal

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher was somewhat pleased, to say the least, when Jordan Henderson struck gold with his second-half half-volley to hand the Reds the lead against AC Milan.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had been trailing in the second-half prior to Mo Salah’s flicked effort, with Stefano Pioli’s men rallying late in the first 45 to take the lead.

The BT Sport studio were keen to share the ex-defender’s untamed reaction to the skipper’s long-range effort, with the 43-year-old roaring with delight after the match-winner struck the net.

You can catch the clip below courtesy of BT Sport (via @AnfieldWatch):