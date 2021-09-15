(Video) Clever Liverpool move sees Reds bounce back with Salah equaliser after lovely chipped Origi assist

(Video) Clever Liverpool move sees Reds bounce back with Salah equaliser after lovely chipped Origi assist

Having gone behind late in the second-half, courtesy of a quickfire double from Stefano Pioli’s plucky AC Milan outfit, Liverpool needed an early reaction in the second-half.

The Reds got exactly that via Mo Salah, with the forward finding the net after having missed a spot-kick in the first-half to double the club’s then early lead.

An exchange of short passes precipitated the Egyptian international’s run into the box, with a clever, chipped ball from Divock Origi finding the No.11 free to execute a kung-fu-esque effort that sent the ball tumbling into the back of the net.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport and beINSports:

