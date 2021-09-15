(Video) Clever Liverpool move sees Reds bounce back with Salah equaliser after lovely chipped Origi assist

Having gone behind late in the second-half, courtesy of a quickfire double from Stefano Pioli’s plucky AC Milan outfit, Liverpool needed an early reaction in the second-half.

The Reds got exactly that via Mo Salah, with the forward finding the net after having missed a spot-kick in the first-half to double the club’s then early lead.

An exchange of short passes precipitated the Egyptian international’s run into the box, with a clever, chipped ball from Divock Origi finding the No.11 free to execute a kung-fu-esque effort that sent the ball tumbling into the back of the net.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport and beINSports:

Liverpool are level! 👊 Mo Salah breaks the AC Milan defensive line to tuck the ball into the net! That was a delicious assist from Divock Origi… 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HchvCl8L4n — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2021

What a beauty from Mo Salah pic.twitter.com/u7Sthuij3w — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) September 15, 2021