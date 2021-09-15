(Video) Elated Klopp surprises Thiago with bear hug lift on the sidelines after Henderson’s half-volley hands Reds the lead

Thiago Alcantara was surprised with a trademark Jurgen Klopp bear hug that lofted the classy Spaniard into the air momentarily in the wake of Jordan Henderson’s half-volley goal.

The skipper’s effort from range handed the Reds the lead against an AC Milan side that had seized control of the tie late in the first-half with a remarkable quickfire double.

The former Dortmund boss could hardly contain himself as he came out to celebrate the captain’s goal, catching a fully-kitted and unsuspecting Thiago on the sidelines as he waited to be brought on to the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of DAZN:

o klopp pegando o thiago no colo pic.twitter.com/FGxXNq7wE1 — 𝑔𝒶𝒷 (@tolkienianjedi) September 15, 2021