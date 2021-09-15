(Video) Henderson hits thunderous Gerrard-esque half-volley to make Anfield crowd go wild

Jordan Henderson fired Liverpool back into the lead with a thunderous effort from outside the 18-yard-box, latching on to a corner to bag a second-half goal.

It followed after Divock Origi’s withdrawal from the field of play, with the Belgian having apparently sustained an injury to add to the Reds’ list of sidelined stars.

The skipper’s effort from range was simply too much for Mike Maignan to contend with, with Anfield roaring its pleasure in response to the sensational long-range effort.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport

