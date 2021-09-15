(Video) Jurgen Klopp salutes delirious Anfield after Liverpool secure remarkable opening Champions League win v AC Milan

Jurgen Klopp was positively elated after his Liverpool side fought back against a plucky AC Milan outfit to secure a 3-2 win at Anfield and the first win of their 2021/22 Champions League campaign.

With results elsewhere going in their favour – as Porto’s clash with Atletico Madrid resulted in a goalless stalemate – the Reds find themselves at the top of Group B, leading by two points.

After the full-time whistle confirmed a lion’s share of the points would go to the German’s men, the former Dortmund boss saluted the Anfield crowd, finishing his tour of the pitch with his trademark fist-pump celebration toward the Kop.

