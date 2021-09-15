(Video) Liverpool strike first with fortunate Trent deflection handing Reds opener v AC Milan

Trent Alexander-Arnold fired Liverpool ahead in their first meeting with AC Milan at Anfield, benefitting from a deflection that appeared to catch shotstopper Mike Maignan offguard.

The 22-year-old fullback exchanged passes with Mo Salah in the Serie A giants’ half, before racing into open space in the 18-yard-box.

A sliding challenge from Fikayo Tomori couldn’t keep the right-back’s effort away from goal, however, helping the attempt loop over the ‘keeper.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: