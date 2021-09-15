(Video) Salah fails to convert spot-kick for first time since October 2017 to keep scoreline at 1-0

Mo Salah failed to convert his penalty to double Liverpool’s early lead taken against Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan outfit, a first spot-kick miss for the 29-year-old since October 2017.

The referee had pointed to the spot after a perceived handball from midfielder Ismaël Bennacer following a volley from Andy Robertson.

Shotstopper Mike Maignan was impressive from the line, keeping out the Egyptian international’s low effort to his right before palming away the rebound effort from the No.11.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Maignan’s penalty save on Salah It was Salah’s first penalty since September 2017 via @ptgorst. Grande @mmseize 💪pic.twitter.com/LxgirHCvHl — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) September 15, 2021