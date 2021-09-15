(Videos) AC Milan score quickfire double in two minutes to stun Liverpool in first-half Anfield comeback

AC Milan looked set to go into half-time at least a goal down having come up against an aggressive Liverpool side at Anfield in the opening 45 minutes.
Despite being outplayed for large portions of the first-half, however, Stefano Pioli’s men rallied late before the whistle to fire in two goals in the space of a couple of minutes to lead at L4.
The goals came courtesy of Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz, with the pair stunning Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to hand the visiting Serie A giants the lead going into the second-half.
AC Milan have completely turned this game around!
Despite Liverpool dominating the first half, Ante Rebic and Brahim Díaz have put the visitors ahead…
One minute and 48 seconds between the two goals!
