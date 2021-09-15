(Videos) AC Milan score quickfire double in two minutes to stun Liverpool in first-half Anfield comeback

AC Milan looked set to go into half-time at least a goal down having come up against an aggressive Liverpool side at Anfield in the opening 45 minutes.

Despite being outplayed for large portions of the first-half, however, Stefano Pioli’s men rallied late before the whistle to fire in two goals in the space of a couple of minutes to lead at L4.

The goals came courtesy of Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz, with the pair stunning Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to hand the visiting Serie A giants the lead going into the second-half.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of beINSports and BT Sport:

