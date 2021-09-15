Wijnaldum fires second shot at Liverpool after reaffirming prior ‘desire to stay’ at Anfield

Gini Wijnaldum has taken aim at Liverpool once again, claiming that the club lacked the desire to hold on to the midfielder at Anfield.

The former No.5 once again reiterated his prior intention to remain in Merseyside, despite failed contract negotiations with the Reds’ hierarchy leading to the player moving on from Jurgen Klopp’s men in favour of linking up with Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG.

“Several months ago, I had expressed the desire to stay in Liverpool but, without going into details, Liverpool did not give me the feeling of wanting to keep me,” the Dutchman told L’Equipe (via Goal). “In these cases, we have to move forward.”

The joint-top league leaders resumed domestic football without having sourced a replacement for the 30-year-old, despite speculation having linked them with a host of central midfielders.

It’s clear to all that the vast majority of staff at Liverpool – including the coaches and Wijnaldum’s fellow teammates – desperately wanted him to remain at Anfield.

Such an eventuality, sadly, failed to materialise, leaving us with a considerable vacancy to plug.

As things stand, however, we have started the league campaign soundly with 10 points taken from a possible 12, with success this term certainly possible if serious injuries can be avoided.

