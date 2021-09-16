Jamie Carragher jumps on Gary Neville on Twitter after MNF host tweets too soon during Liverpool’s clash with AC Milan

Liverpool’s first-half was a strange watch for many, with Jurgen Klopp’s men dominating much of the proceedings only to fall 2-1 down courtesy of a late rallying effort from Stefano Pioli’s men before the break.

Monday Night Football host Gary Neville was quick to tweet after noticing the Serie A giants’ equalising goal, releasing a follow-up tweet laughing at the Reds’ expense after the Merseysiders conceded a second effort in as many minutes.

Jamie Carragher was quick to launch a reply on social media himself with a warped version of the jubilant image his co-host posted on the Twittersphere after Mo Salah’s flicked in an equaliser.

It’s fair to say that the former Red Devil may be slightly regretting rushing to Twitter to celebrate AC Milan’s lead over Jurgen Klopp’s men at the stroke of half-time.

That being said, we doubt it’ll deter him much in future – not that we’d necessarily want it to given the entertaining nature of Neville’s relationship with his fellow Sky Sports presenter.

