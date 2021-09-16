Klopp calls for players not to be made ‘collateral damage’ in clashes between clubs and nations over international break

Jurgen Klopp has called for “common sense” to prevail when it comes to the international break.

The Reds had been at risk of missing out on the availability of their Brazilian contingent of stars, with Brazil’s FA having called upon FIFA to issue a 10-game ban affecting relevant international stars in the Premier League.

“I pray that the fans in Brazil and the Egyptian supporters recognise the players are faultless in this,” the 54-year-old wrote in his programme notes for the AC Milan clash, as reported by BBC Sport.

“In fact, they are the ones who suffer the most despite doing nothing wrong. They are punished for factors beyond their control.

“The players deserve that the people in power find solutions and not make them collateral damage.”

With another international break on the horizon, there are, understandably, some concerns that further clashes with international bodies could arise.

“Before we know it, we will be discussing the October call-ups and this whole situation will be back,” Klopp added. “Common sense and solution-based thinking must be at the forefront of these discussions.”

The reality of the situation is that players and clubs shouldn’t be punished for obeying health guidance issued by national governments.

That having been said, whilst we’d support a solution being found that satisfies all parties involved, we have to respect why such guidance has been issued in the first place.

On top of that, clubs shouldn’t be penalised for sanctioning their players’ departure if it means that quarantine rules will rule them out for an extended period time, as would potentially be the case in October for Liverpool.

