Klopp issues an injury update on Origi after Belgian withdrawn in second-half of AC Milan clash

Liverpool fans were left concerned when Divock Origi was withdrawn in the second-half of the club’s Champions League clash with AC Milan after dropping to the turf.

Jurgen Klopp dispelled any fears over the severity of the injury in his post-match presser, however, explaining that the forward was subbed off after suffering “cramp”.

The German was keen to highlight the importance of the Belgian following his involvement in the Reds’ meeting with Stefano Pioli’s Serie A outfit.

Klopp undeniably surprised us all by resting Sadio Mane in favour of handing Origi his first start of the season, though it was a move that evidently panned out well for us.

With that in mind, we’d be loathe not to mention the No.27’s direct involvement in Mo Salah’s equaliser, with the attacker playing a lovely chipped ball to free the Egyptian to tuck away his effort.

Certainly, it’s a positive sign to see the former Lille man contributing in Europe’s premier competition, particularly whilst the likes of Virgil van Dijk and co. were rested.

