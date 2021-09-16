Liverpool looking to bring 33-year-old goal machine to Anfield next summer to compete with big-spending rivals – Fichajes

Liverpool have reportedly added Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to their shortlist for the next summer transfer window, with the goal being to build a stronger squad fit to challenge the side’s big-spending rivals.

This comes from Fichajes.net, with the publication claiming that the Reds are looking at Jurgen Klopp’s former Borussia Dortmund protege at the German’s request.

The Merseysiders had been expected to invest in the squad beyond the purchase of Ibrahima Konate, with the forward line and central midfield identified as key points in the squad to strengthen.

READ MORE: Salah missed golden opportunity to equal Liverpool legend’s record in AC Milan clash

Beyond updated contracts, we’ve witnessed little in the way of activity in the transfer window, as we’ve looked to consolidate our challenge for major honours by rewarding key stars within the squad.

Whilst we at the EOTK more than support the club’s strategy with regard to holding on to players that have played an integral role in our recent trophy-winning campaigns, we do feel somewhat light in the aforementioned positions highlighted.

However, though bringing in a striker of Lewandowski’s sheer calibre would excite fans across the globe, it’s not a potential signing that fits within our sustainable model, nor the kind of age profile our recruitment team tend to abide by.

As such, we’d advise more than just a pinch of salt to sprinkle atop the report in question.

#EP11 of The Red Nets podcast: Harvey Elliott’s injury, Franck Kessie speculation, reaction to Leeds United… AND MORE!