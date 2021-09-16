(Photo) Paolo Maldini pictured chatting with Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool beat AC Milan in five-goal thriller

AC Milan proved they were opposition not to be trifled with in Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over the Serie A giants.

Stefano Pioli’s men certainly proved at Anfield that they’ll be far from cannon fodder for the star-studded Champions League Group B, also containing Atletico Madrid and Porto.

One man’s absence was duly noted from the off, however, with Virgil van Dijk having been dropped for the Reds’ meeting with the Rossoneri.

Jurgen Klopp’s men trudged on to a win despite lacking the calming influence of our talismanic Dutchman who was photographed with AC Milan legend and technical director Paolo Maldini on the night.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit user Sunibinus: