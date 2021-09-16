Salah missed golden opportunity to equal Liverpool legend’s record in AC Milan clash

Mo Salah has become accustomed to life breaking records in the famous red shirt.

Against AC Milan, the Egyptian was handed the perfect opportunity to inch closer to a club record set by Liverpool legend Jan Molby.

The Great Dane had twice set the benchmark of scoring 18 penalties in a row, though Salah failed to match that tally when stepping up to the plate in the first-half, with Mike Maignan keeping out the penalty.

It was the former Roma frontman’s first miss from the spot since a meeting with Huddersfield backing October 2017, though that shouldn’t detract from an otherwise commendable outing in the Champions League.

Combining well with marauding fullback Trent Alexander Arnold, the 29-year-old proved to be nothing short of a menace down the right-flank.

Registering an equaliser, courtesy of Divock Origi’s well-taken chipped assist, however, the No.11 still contributed to the scoresheet when it mattered.

It’s a rich vein of form Salah has discovered that has taken him to four goals in five appearances across all competitions, and one that should undeniably excite Liverpool fans for the remainder of the campaign.

