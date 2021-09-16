‘Thought there would be a proper offer’ – Klopp surprised at lack of interest in 26-year-old attacker in summer window

After Divock Origi’s solid performance against AC Milan in the Champions League group stage, Jurgen Klopp was left baffled by some of the reporters’ questions in his post-match presser.

Notably, the German admitted his surprise that the Belgian international hadn’t been snapped up by another side in the summer window

“People forget how good he is. “It’s difficult to get in this team,” the 54-year-old spoke after the 3-2 victory, as reported by Goal.

“In the summer transfer window we all thought there would be a proper offer, but obviously people don’t watch football enough!

“Div is a sensational striker and did really well today.”

It was the 26-year-old’s first start for Liverpool this season, with the attacker registering an assist for Mo Salah’s second-half equaliser before being withdrawn with “cramp”.

After a somewhat dismal campaign last term for the former Lille man personally, it’s fair to say that a few fans had, understandably, written off the Belgian.

On the biggest stage in Europe, however, the No.27 looked a genuine threat – if a somewhat rusty one at that – harrying Stefano Pioli’s backline throughout the tie.

At his absolute best, there’s no questioning the fact that Origi can contribute to our efforts both domestically and abroad this term.

Certainly, with some level of rotation expected to take place this season, we’ll need our backup options to be ready to be thrown on against difficult opposition at a moment’s notice. Seeing the forward thrive, in that respect, was encouraging.

