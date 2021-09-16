(Video) Klopp has AC Milan legend Maldini chuckling in pre-match chat

Jurgen Klopp was in a jovial mood prior to the Reds’ titanic meeting with AC Milan in the opening stages of the Champions League, with the Liverpool boss pictured speaking to technical director Paolo Maldini.

It’s not clear what the pair were discussing in the buildup to the group stage clash, though the German’s sense of humour evidently appealed to the Rossoneri club legend.

The Reds ran out 3-2 winners in a contest that the Merseysiders largely dominated barring a late flurry of activity in the latter end of the first-half from Stefano Pioli’s plucky Serie A outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Virgin Media Sport:

Maldini along with Jurgen Klopp before the game

pic.twitter.com/mqO3DFHG2h — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) September 15, 2021