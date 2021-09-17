Close friend of Wijnaldum brands PSG’s decision to sign ex-Liverpool midfielder ‘a mistake’

A ‘close friend’ of Gini Wijnaldum has branded PSG’s decision to sign the former Liverpool midfielder as “a mistake”.

The Dutch international switched to the French outfit on a free transfer after having failed to agree on a contract extension with the Reds.

“Signing him for three years was a mistake,” the 30-year-old’s friend was quoted as saying by L’Equipe (via Football365). “He is 30-years-old but he started very young (at 16 as a professional) and he’s worn out, his best is behind him.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men resumed the domestic season without a direct replacement for their former No.5, with fringe star Naby Keita and starlet Harvey Elliott shining in the early stages of the campaign.

There’s no questioning that there are concerns, and genuine ones at that, regarding our ability to compete effectively across the length of a season given the loss of durability suffered in the middle of the park.

Our options in midfield have already been depleted with a serious injury suffered by Elliott in our 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

However, it must be pointed out that the chances of us incurring an injury crisis to the extent to that which we had to put up with last term is somewhat slim – without wishing to invite a repeat of our poor fortune.

