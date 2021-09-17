Ex-Bayern Chief Rummenigge accuses Liverpool owner John Henry of being tight-fisted; rules Reds out of Haaland move

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has accused Liverpool’s principal owner John W. Henry of being tight-fisted.

Discussing the likely potential destinations for Erling Haaland, the former footballer ruled the Reds out of the race for the Borussia Dortmund hitman’s signature.

“With Lewandowski you have the best centre forward in the world. Haaland is the second best,” the 65-year-old told Bild (via Sport Witness).

“I think Bayern are interested in Robert staying beyond the end of contract in 2023. Haaland is an investment.

“I don’t think he’s going to Liverpool. I know the owner very well and he is not known for opening the (money) box.”

BVB are expected to field heavy interest in the Norwegian international next summer, particularly given that his reported release clause of around £64m is set to kick in by that point.

With Dortmund pricing out Haaland in the transfer window just gone, it was entirely understandable why a club like Liverpool – particularly given our financial limitations – weren’t interested in moving for the player.

Given that there’s a level of expectation that we will look to break up the forward line soon, in order to avoid a situation where all three have aged into their late 30s together, it’s possible that there could be a gap in the squad fit for the Dortmund attacker to fill in the near future.

Of course, it all depends on the finances available and the extent to which we are dependent once more on player sales to facilitate a £60m plus move.

