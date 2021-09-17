Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Mignolet claims he was barely tested by Messi’s PSG in the Champions League

Former Liverpool goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet, has suggested that he had a far from tough time between the sticks when his Brugge outfit came up against PSG in the Champions League.

The 33-year-old was, nonetheless, keen to highlight the quality on offer up top from Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“I didn’t really have a lot of work to do, we played very well collectively,” the shotstopper told RMC Sport (via the Mirror).

“We didn’t concede chances against a team with an incredible attack. You can’t mark them one on one, they have so much quality to get past you.

“We tried to defend collectively to not leave them with any spaces. I made two or three saves, that weren’t that difficult.”

The Belgian conceded one effort in a 1-1 draw with the Ligue 1 side; a clash from which the home team emerged with a superior number of shots made.

The trio of Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is perceived by many to be something of a ‘cheat code’ when it comes to a forward line.

That having been said, one can’t merely hope to lump a few world-class players together and hope that a sudden understanding can be forged in a matter of a few games.

Once the trio do begin to click together as a functioning unit, Europe will stand up and take notice.

Until then, however, it’s worth remembering that we’re fortunate to have our very own formidable attacking lineup who are very familiar with each other and the system under Jurgen Klopp.

