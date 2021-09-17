Klopp issues update on Mo Salah’s contract talks

Jurgen Klopp had nothing to add with regard to Mo Salah’s contract talks with Liverpool in his pre-Crystal Palace press conference.

As quoted in a tweet by Chief Echo correspondent Paul Gorst, the German was keen to move the conversation over to the forward’s sharpness as demonstrated early in the campaign.

Klopp on Salah contract: "There's nothing to say, especially from me, I am not involved. Obviously I am interested in how sharp he looks. He's spot on. Really good. Nothing else to say." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 17, 2021

The Egyptian international has enjoyed a positive start to the season, registering six goal contributions (including his 100th league goal in the clash with Leeds United) in five games across all competitions.

READ MORE: View from the Opposition: AC Milan insider issues verdict on tremendous UCL clash & one of Liverpool’s ‘biggest weapons’

It’s little surprise that the former Dortmund boss wished to separate himself from the contract talk happening behind the scenes, certainly not given his track record.

The longer the situation drags on for, however, the greater the level of concern that will arise from club journalists and beyond into the fanbase.

Salah has been nothing short of sensational thus far, looking on track to enjoy yet another prolific season, which only further serves to highlight his continued importance to this Liverpool side and just how imperative it is that we extend his stay beyond 2023.

#Ep12 of The Red Nets Podcast: Divock Origi’s surprise inclusion, the importance of James Milner… and more!