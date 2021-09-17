Liverpool-linked PL star claims to be the best midfielder in the league

Liverpool-linked midfielder, Yves Bissouma, has claimed that he is the best midfielder in the Premier League.

This comes from The Argus, with the publication quoting the Malian’s interview with BBC Football focus, in which the 25-year-old acknowledged the quality of his fellow professionals in the English top-flight.

“I don’t want to be arrogant, but it’s me because in my head I am working to be the best,” the former Lille star said.

“So I cannot say another name, I know in the Premier League there are so many good midfielders, but for me, it’s me because that gives me the confidence and the energy to work hard to show people I am here and I am Bissouma.

“I just want to be focussed on football to play in every game, every week to be good, to help my team win and the rest we will see.”

The Brighton & Hove Albion starter had been considered to be a potential target for Jurgen Klopp’s men, as they looked to replace former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum.

Credit where credit’s due, there’s no questioning that the No.8 is a quality option for Graham Potter’s men.

Though we admire the confidence displayed by Bissouma, we can point out that the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are objectively better midfielders at this point in time.

Nonetheless, there is a reason why the links between Liverpool – not to forget other Premier League outfits – and the player have persisted over time, and we’d certainly expect the Malian international to earn a move to a bigger club in future.

