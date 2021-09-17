(Photo) Steven Gerrard spotted embracing former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri during Europa League clash

Liverpool fans on Twitter were quick to share a touching moment during Rangers’ meeting with Lyon in the Europa League where Gers boss Steven Gerrard embraced ex-Red Xherdan Shaqiri on the touchline.

The 29-year-old had been brought on as a second-half sub in his side’s 2-0 victory over the Scottish top-flight outfit.

READ MORE: Ex-Bayern Chief Rummenigge accuses Liverpool owner John Henry of being tight-fisted; rules Reds out of Haaland move

The Swiss international’s move had been expected to precipitate a further incoming for the Reds beyond Ibrahima Konate, particularly given the prior struggles of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane last term.

However, the renewal of contracts for key stars evidently proved to be our main priority in the summer, with extensions handed to the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of BT Sport:

#Ep12 of The Red Nets Podcast: Divock Origi’s surprise inclusion, the importance of James Milner… and more!