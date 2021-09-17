(Video) Doctor explains likely timescale of Elliott’s return to the pitch & ‘positive indicators’

Liverpool could be without starlet Harvey Elliott for a period of time ranging from three to six months.

This comes from Dr. Rajpal Brar, with the health professional highlighting a number of factors that shine a positive light on the midfielder’s recovery efforts.

READ MORE: Liverpool-linked PL star claims to be the best midfielder in the league

The doctor was keen to reserve praise for the actions of Liverpool’s medical staff – specifically club doctor Jim Moxon and Head of Physiotherapy Chris Morgan – in getting to the pitch with haste during the Reds’ clash with Leeds United.

It’s a massive shame for the player, given this was effectively his breakout season under Jurgen Klopp, though, based on the club’s recent update, there is good cause to be positive about a return to the pitch this term for the youngster.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of 3CB performance, on YouTube:

#Ep12 of The Red Nets Podcast: Divock Origi’s surprise inclusion, the importance of James Milner… and more!