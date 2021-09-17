(Video) Salah acknowledges Liverpool fans roaring ‘Egyptian King’ chant in fan footage during UCL clash

Mo Salah is undoubtedly a figure entirely beloved by Liverpool fans, having been a vital contributor for the club since his switch from Roma in 2017.

The Egyptian played a pivotal role once again for Jurgen Klopp in the Reds’ meeting with AC Milan in the Champions League, making up for his missed spot-kick to flick in an equaliser early in the second-half.

After being brought off for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the latter stages of the contest, the No.11 was serenaded by a vociferous Anfield crowd with his famous ‘Egyptian King’ chant.

The 29-year-old held up his arms to acknowledge the club’s supporters as he crossed the edge of the pitch.

You can catch the footage below, courtesy of Twitter user @SamuelLFC (originating from @IsntItShuffle):

