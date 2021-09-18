Former most expensive British footballer admits Liverpool regret: ‘I really didn’t appreciate what I had’

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has admitted to not fully embracing new ideas with the Reds following his then record-breaking £35m transfer to Merseyside in 2011.

This comes from an interview with Alan Shearer at The Athletic, with the Englishman bemoaning not taking full advantage of the opportunity he’d been handed.

“I’d just bought a house in Newcastle, so I was sorting that out, then I was in a hotel in Liverpool not knowing the city, not knowing anyone,” the 32-year-old said.

“I couldn’t get to grips with it, or how to live and how to be at that club.

“The way I’d played at Newcastle – that was how I wanted to play.

“But Liverpool was completely different. I should have embraced their ideas, what they wanted.

“Thinking back, I really didn’t appreciate what I had and what I could have achieved.”

It’s a move that ultimately didn’t work out for the forward, with the Anfield-based outfit shipping him out on loan for the 2012/13 campaign before a move to West Ham was made permanent the following season.

The direction fellow Liverpool signing Luis Suarez’s career went could not be more the polar opposite of Carroll.

Having shown flashes of his ability amidst ongoing waves of injury, it’s a shame to see the player out of contract and without a club.

There’s a very talented star in there, and we’d hope the player gets his wish of a new club close to his family.

