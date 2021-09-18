Explained: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip’s absences from Liverpool squad

As promised, Jurgen Klopp has made a number of changes to the starting-XI that face Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan outfit in the Champions League.

Virgil van Dijk has been brought back to the fold in a completely alien backline to that which entered the pitch on Wednesday, with Ibrahima Konate handed his league debut whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are notable absentees.

🔴 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴 Here’s your Reds line-up for today’s meeting with @CPFC in the @PremierLeague… Trent misses out through illness, while Joel Matip is rested. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021

According to the club’s official Twitter account, however, there’s nothing to be worried about when it comes to the latter pair, with the side confirming that the right-back had been ruled out due to “illness”, whilst the Cameroonian centre-half is being “rested”.

Having already seen the likes of Bobby Firmino and Harvey Elliott sustain injuries, it’s something of a relief to think that we won’t be without the world-class fullback for an extended period of time.

Though, given Klopp’s decision to bench Robertson, it seems likely that the German’s chosen lineup wouldn’t have differed had the 22-year-old been available for selection.

Otherwise, we at the EOTK are greatly anticipating Ibrahima Konate’s debut alongside Virgil van Dijk, in what some suspect will be our strongest centre-back pairing in the long run.

