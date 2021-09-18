Liverpool set to be without forward for Crystal Palace clash; Klopp says return to training will happen ‘next week’

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool will continue to be without Bobby Firmino for the impending league clash with Patrick Vieira’s new-look Crystal Palace outfit.

The Brazilian international has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Reds’ home draw with Chelsea.

🗣️"It will happen at some point next week." Klopp issues an injury update on Bobby Firmino 🇧🇷 #LFC pic.twitter.com/ecTSxvRSBE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 17, 2021

The former Dortmund boss added that a return to first-team training was still a week off for the 29-year-old, leaving the Merseysiders with Diogo Jota, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and a host of backup options for their return to English top-flight action.

It’s a shame we’ll be without the talented linkup man, though given the form the likes of Diogo Jota and Mo Salah are enjoying currently, we should still have more than enough in the tank to see us through until his return.

Having suffered from a somewhat sub-par season last term, by his high standards, there’s an element of pressure on the former Hoffenheim star to deliver the level of performance fans became accustomed to in our title-winning campaigns.

Given that our frontline’s contracts are set to expire in 2023, this will be particularly critical if any of our current attackers beyond Mo Salah wish to become part of the conversation for fresh terms.

