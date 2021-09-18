Liverpool team news confirmed as Konate starts amidst major defensive changes

Liverpool return to Premier League action having secured three points in a hard-fought opening victory in the Champions League group stage against AC Milan.

Jurgen Klopp has made several changes, as promised in his pre-match presser, once again to the lineup set to face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side.

Virgil van Dijk returns to the fold, having been dropped for the prior European clash, with Ibrahima Konate handed his league debut.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho has held on to his place alongside skipper Jordan Henderson, with Thiago Alcantara joining the pair in what is perceived to be the Reds’ strongest midfield combination.

Up top, Sadio Mane returns to the starting-XI alongside Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

With a major record on offer for the Senegalese speedster – not to mention the prospect of his Egyptian teammate inching closer to Didier Drogba’s league tally – this could be a vastly entertaining fixture.

