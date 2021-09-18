Ones to watch: Three Liverpool stars chasing milestones; Sadio Mane up for Crystal Palace record

As Liverpool prepare for their impending clash with Crystal Palace in the English top-flight, three stars, in particular, will be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to reach various milestones.

Should Jordan Henderson feature against Patrick Vieira’s men this afternoon, it will be the skipper’s 200th game as captain of the Reds (via liverpoolfc.com).

Mo Salah will be on the hunt for goals, as ever, with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba’s record of 104 goals in the Premier League (the most registered by an African player in the competition) within touching distance (via Goal).

Sadio Mane stands a reasonable chance of making history today, however, with the opportunity to become the first player to score in nine consecutive league meetings against one opponent (Crystal Palace), if he gets on the scoresheet (via premierleague.com).

Barring another demolition of the 7-0 variety inflicted upon the London outfit by Jurgen Klopp’s men last season, we’d expect our Egyptian international to need a game or two beyond Palace to match Drogba’s tally.

However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the likes of Henderson and Mane grasp their milestones – we’ll certainly be backing them to do so.

