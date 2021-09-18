Richards draws on Robben & Ribery to make big Salah claim

Micah Richards has labelled Mo Salah the best wide forward in world football, claiming that the former Roma star has surpassed the likes of Bayern Munich legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

As far as records go, the Egyptian has been a formidable force in the English top-flight, building a tally that is now only four goals away from matching Didier Drogba’s league record of 104 – the most for an African star in the Premier League.

“I can’t see this any clearer: Mo is the best wide forward in the world,” the former defender wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. “He is absolutely outstanding, he’s enhanced the role that Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery made their own with a goal record that puts many of the top No 9s in Europe in the shade.”

Having consistently registered over 20 goals (across all competitions) season after season, there’s certainly some backing in the statistics to support the ex-Manchester City star’s claim.

With our summer window largely defined by contract renewals, with key men like Virgil van Dijk signed up on long-term deals, we’d be foolish to let Salah’s contract run its course through to 2023.

The Egyptian has proved nothing short of vital to our efforts – this couldn’t have been made clearer by his contributions last term in an injury-hit Liverpool side short of our talismanic centre-half.

There’s an argument that will be made regarding the age of the front-three, but given that the forward is showing absolutely no signs of stopping – not to forget the peak physical condition he looks set to maintain well into his 30s – it would be a mistake to not extend his terms.

