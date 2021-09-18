(Video) Alisson Becker lauds Liverpool teenager’s potential: “He has everything a player needs to be a world-class player”

Alisson Becker has lauded Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott’s potential, backing the player to become a “world-class” option for Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Having started his breakout season with the Reds extremely brightly, pundits and fans alike were gutted to see the 18-year-old ruled out for the long-term with an ankle dislocation.

We’re hopeful here at the Empire of the Kop that we’ll see the former Fulham Academy graduate back out on the pitch before too long, however, after the club’s positive update on the teenager.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

🗣 "He has everything a player needs to be a world class player." Alisson Becker calls Harvey Elliott his little brother and compliments the 18-year old's attitude on and off the pitch pic.twitter.com/JTFzbOzvOZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 18, 2021