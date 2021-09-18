(Video) Keita scores an absolute screamer to sink Palace

Naby Keita registered his first league goal of the season to help Liverpool secure all three points against Patrick Vieira’s new-look Crystal Palace outfit.

Coming on for an injured Thiago Alcantara withdrawn earlier in the second-half, the Guinean international latched onto a ball punched clear by the Eagles’ No.1, producing a magnificent first-time volley to find the top-right corner of the net.

The victory secured takes the Merseysiders to the top of the league, with Manchester City dropping points against Southampton to create a three-point gap early in the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Keita ~ Students who are into their 1st years of coleget life during the pandemic after getting an SGPA of 10/10.#LIVCRY pic.twitter.com/8i2zhggK8w — Sayantan Chatterjee (@sayantan_chatt) September 18, 2021