(Video) Keita scores an absolute screamer to sink Palace

Posted by
(Video) Keita scores an absolute screamer to sink Palace

Naby Keita registered his first league goal of the season to help Liverpool secure all three points against Patrick Vieira’s new-look Crystal Palace outfit.

Coming on for an injured Thiago Alcantara withdrawn earlier in the second-half, the Guinean international latched onto a ball punched clear by the Eagles’ No.1, producing a magnificent first-time volley to find the top-right corner of the net.

The victory secured takes the Merseysiders to the top of the league, with Manchester City dropping points against Southampton to create a three-point gap early in the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top