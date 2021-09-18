(Video) Liverpool forward Jota skies an absolute sitter from three yards

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side were let off easy in the first-half after Diogo Jota smashed a clear goalscoring opportunity over the bar from three yards.

Beating a header away from Thiago Alcantara, Vicente Guaita pushed the ball into the path of the former Wolves star who demonstrated a rare absence of composure to keep Patrick Vieira’s men in the game.

The Merseysiders have since found a goal via Sadio Mane, with the Senegalese taking better advantage of a rebound from the Eagles’ No.1.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

This was a Werner esque miss from Jota 🤭 pic.twitter.com/lFyo6Cnz82 — $id (@Sid_LFC) September 18, 2021