(Video) Liverpool forward Jota skies an absolute sitter from three yards

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side were let off easy in the first-half after Diogo Jota smashed a clear goalscoring opportunity over the bar from three yards.
Beating a header away from Thiago Alcantara, Vicente Guaita pushed the ball into the path of the former Wolves star who demonstrated a rare absence of composure to keep Patrick Vieira’s men in the game.
The Merseysiders have since found a goal via Sadio Mane, with the Senegalese taking better advantage of a rebound from the Eagles’ No.1.
