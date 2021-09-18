(Video) Mane scores 100th Liverpool goal to secure nine-game record

Sadio Mane has secured a new record after scoring 100th Premier League goal against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The goal means that the Senegalese becomes the first in the English top-flight to register a goal in nine consecutive league games against the same opponent.

The 29-year-old reacted quickly to a save from Vicente Guaita, with the Eagles’ shotstopper denying Mo Salah from a corner only to find himself utterly exposed as Mane tapped in from the rebound.

