(Video) Mane scores 100th Liverpool goal to secure nine-game record

Posted by
(Video) Mane scores 100th Liverpool goal to secure nine-game record

Sadio Mane has secured a new record after scoring 100th Premier League goal against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The goal means that the Senegalese becomes the first in the English top-flight to register a goal in nine consecutive league games against the same opponent.

The 29-year-old reacted quickly to a save from Vicente Guaita, with the Eagles’ shotstopper denying Mo Salah from a corner only to find himself utterly exposed as Mane tapped in from the rebound.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NOWSports & beINSports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top