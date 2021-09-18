(Video) Salah bamboozles Zaha with quick feet in Liverpool victory

Mo Salah inched closer to Didier Drogba’s Premier League record of 104 goals in the English top-flight with his lead doubling effort against Crystal Palace.

The Egyptian was yet again a menace down the right-flank, with one fan catching a moment during the game in which the No.11 appeared to utterly bamboozle Wilfried Zaha with some quick feet.

Having registered his fourth goal in five league appearances, the former Roma star is undeniably on track to enjoy another prolific season with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Premier Sports 1: