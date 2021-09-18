(Video) Zaha floored in battle with Liverpool debutant Konate

Ibrahima Konate demonstrated his physicality on his league debut for Liverpool, beating Crystal Palace hitman Wilfried Zaha in a battle for possession.

There were some concerns arising over the Reds’ defence prior to the club’s meeting with the Eagles, with Jurgen Klopp fielding a completely different backline to that which faced AC Milan midweek in the Champions League.

Though suffering from a somewhat shaky opening few minutes, the Merseysiders have appeared to settle somewhat, with the Frenchman enjoying a steady first start at Anfield.

