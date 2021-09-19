Ex-Red ranks Mo Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry in his list of all-time PL greats

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has claimed that Mo Salah should be considered one of the 10 best players to have ever featured in the Premier League.

The Egyptian international was on target again this weekend, scoring a goal against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side to help the Reds jump to the top of the league table.

“In terms of his goal involvement and pushing the club to a first league title in may years, he must be in the top 10 players to ever play in the Premier League!” the 54-year-old told CaughtOffside.

The former Arsenal star did clarify that he felt Cristian Ronaldo and Thierry Henry should be placed higher on the list in question above the No.11.

“Thierry Henry is without doubt at the top of the list! His impact on Arsenal, and on the Premier League as a whole, is unrivalled,” Thomas added. “Ronaldo is probably in the top three ever but not purely for his Premier League greatness. If he does lead United to the title this season then I may have to re-evaluate.”

Whilst no one can dispute the brilliance of either Henry or Ronaldo, if we were to consider the ‘Premier League’s’ all-time greats, there’s an argument to be made about Salah being ranked higher than the Manchester United star.

We would be looking at things purely from a Premier League perspective, of course, with the Portuguese international having rightfully earned his place as one of the top two players in the world.

However, if we are to compare the pair’s contributions in the English top-flight, we’d be inclined to disagree with Thomas with regard to Salah’s placement compared to the former Real Madrid frontman.

