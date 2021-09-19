Exclusive: ‘Jurgen, please play him’ – Ex-Red calls on Klopp to field 26-year-old star more regularly

Stan Collymore has advised Jurgen Klopp to play Naby Keita more regularly this season in order to reap the benefits on offer from the 26-year-old.

The Liverpool midfielder offered a stunning contribution in the latter stages of the Merseysiders’ 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace after replacing an apparently injured Thiago Alcantara in the second-half.

“The odd man out has seemed to be Naby Keita, but I said early on in the season in the first couple of games [that] he hasn’t been spectacular but he’s been much better than he was in the last season or two,” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“Jurgen, please play him, give him six to 10 games and I think that Liverpool will seriously benefit from this kid this season.

“Not just in the ability to weigh in with the odd stunning goal but add a little further forward as well.

“When he came into English football he was known as someone that could run with the ball and make things happen.”

The three points at Anfield pushed the Reds to the top of the Premier League by three points following Manchester City’s goalless draw with Southampton.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp jokes he was close to copying Salah celebration after Man United goal in title-winning season

Having started the season brightly in a role that was far more reserved, more Wijnaldum-esque, the No.8 has been unfortunate to have enjoyed little in the way of minutes since the 2-0 victory over Burnley.

It’s testament to the quality of our depth – an stick that has been consistently used to beat us over the head with – that the Guinean came on and contributed in such an important fashion.

Certainly, with a long season ahead, there will be plenty of opportunities for Keita to demonstrate his talents, as Klopp proved by his willingness to make further changes to the side that secured our first Champions League win of the season midweek.

You can catch our interview with Stan below:

🗣️"Jurgen, please play him [Keita], give him 6-10 games and I think that Liverpool will seriously benefit from this kid this season."@StanCollymore on the value Naby Keita adds to #LFC 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/14XuR91u1Y — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 18, 2021

Trent was arguably at fault for the goals conceded v AC Milan… but to say he can’t defend is wide of the mark