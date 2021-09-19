Exclusive: Liverpool urged to take advantage of ‘clubs in financial distress’ to secure potential January signings

Stan Collymore has encouraged his former side to look at the possibility of bringing in any January signings by taking advantage of clubs still suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of leagues across Europe have been hit hard by the financial ramifications of Covid, with Ligue 1 outfits, in particular, still reeling from a collapsed TV deal.

“For me, I’m very comfortable with what Liverpool have got and I would like to see to Liverpool add a couple, whether it be a couple of really good loans or if anybody is available in the January transfer window,” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop. “Particularly post-Covid, there are clubs in financial distress – France, Germany, Italy, Spain or Portugal – that you might be able to extricate [players] six or seven months earlier from their clubs.”

With links to the likes of Renato Sanches and Jonathan David popping up during the window, one would expect Liverpool’s recruitment team to be paying close attention to the circumstances plaguing the French top-flight.

Though we don’t tend to dip into the winter window unless absolutely necessary – as was the case last term, not to mention when we brought in Virgil van Dijk from Southampton – the club could be swayed by the right man being available under favourable conditions.

Sanches’ knee injury, which could keep him out until late November, may very well encourage us to look at other reported targets.

However, with a Wijnaldum replacement yet to be secured and the forward line deemed to be a man short, Liverpool could yet surprise us when the window reopens in early January.

You can catch our chat with Stan below:

🗣️"This nonsense that you need to spend £200-300m every single transfer window to win the league is nonsense!"@StanCollymore's verdict on the importance of spending big in the transfer market 💰🚫 #LFC pic.twitter.com/BNn1wcgrCn — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 18, 2021

