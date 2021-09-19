Exclusive: ‘Nonsense’ – Collymore rubbishes idea that sides need to spend big in the window to win the PL

Stan Collymore has rubbished the notion that it is necessary for Premier League title challengers to spend gigantic sums in the transfer window in order to secure the title.

Liverpool, in particular, came under fire this summer for failing to bring in further new faces to the squad beyond centre-half Ibrahima Konate.

“There is an argument to refresh a couple of areas to ask more questions of the players in those positions,” the former striker told Empire of the Kop.

“But beyond that, this nonsense that you need to spend £200m, £300m every single transfer window to win the league is nonsense!

“Leicester City couldn’t have won the Premier League five, six years ago in that theory, that most fans have, the mindset in the summer that, ‘if we buy six players: we will win the league’ – it doesn’t happen like that.”

The Reds’ summer window was ultimately defined by player sales and contract renewals, with key stars from Jordan Henderson to Virgil van Dijk handed fresh terms at Anfield.

Whilst we at the Empire of the Kop believe that a signing or two – specifically to replace Gini Wijnaldum and bolster the forward line – would have ensured a stronger title challenge, there’s no question that Liverpool have impressed at the start of the season.

We’re still in some amount of danger of being reliant on backup options for longer than most would perhaps wish, should further injuries arise, though we’d be extremely unfortunate to suffer a crisis to the extent that suffocated our title retention hopes last term.

You can catch our chat with Stan below:

🗣️"This nonsense that you need to spend £200-300m every single transfer window to win the league is nonsense!"@StanCollymore's verdict on the importance of spending big in the transfer market 💰🚫 #LFC pic.twitter.com/BNn1wcgrCn — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 18, 2021

