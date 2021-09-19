Gary Lineker blown away by James Milner’s stats v Crystal Palace

Gary Lineker described James Milner’s efforts during Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace as “extraordinary” after noting a graphic displaying the midfielder’s stats from the afternoon clash.

The 35-year-old had been filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, declared ill prior to the Reds’ meeting with the Eagles, in the English top-flight tie.

“This guy just defies Father Time, doesn’t he?” the former Barcelona forward told MOTD (via HITC).

James Milner with a solid display vs Crystal Palace yesterday 👊 pic.twitter.com/J9NT3hAnt2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 19, 2021

The former Leeds United star had required some support down the right-flank from Mo Salah to handle the threat of Wilfried Zaha, though proved to be more than competent in the role.

Whilst the argument remains that we need to invest in solid cover for Alexander-Arnold – as we have for Andy Robertson in the form of Kostas Tsimikas – it’s worth highlighting how tremendous a professional Milner has been for us over the years.

From slotting in at left-back to filing out for the odd cameo when we’re looking to kill off a tie (as was the case midweek against AC Milan), the No.7’s contributions have been undoubtedly important.

The utility man’s contract is set to expire this summer, an eventuality we can’t see the club wishing to change in light of his age.

However, it may very well be worth the hierarchy actively considering a role with us beyond his playing career, should the midfielder so desire it.

